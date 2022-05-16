Riyadh – Arabian Cement Company has generated SAR 41.90 million in net profit after Zakat and tax during the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, an annual drop of 37.46% from SAR 67 million.

Revenues stood at SAR 259.30 million in the first three months (3M) of 2022, a 19.34% year-on-year (YoY) plunge from SAR 321.50 million, according to a bourse disclosure on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the earnings per share (EPS) plummeted to SAR 0.42 in Q1-22 from SAR 0.67 in Q1-21.

On a quarterly basis, the revenues in Q1-22 went up by 1.36% from SAR 255.80 million in Q4-21, while the net profits surged by 79.82% from SAR 23.30 million.

In 2021, Arabian Cement registered net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 161.50 million, a YoY decline of 12.60% from SAR 184.90 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).