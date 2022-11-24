Cairo - Arabian Cement Company (ACC) turned profitable during the first nine months (9M) of 2022, gaining consolidated net profits of EGP 262.26 million, against net losses of EGP 23.21 million in the same period in 2021, including minority shareholders’ rights.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) reached EGP 0.68 in 9M-22, versus a loss per share of EGP 0.08 in 9M-21, according to a bourse statement.

The company’s revenues soared to EGP 3.43 billion in the January-September 2022 period, compared to EGP 1.64 billion in the year-ago period.

In 9M-22, the company turned to standalone net profits of EGP 244.74 million, against net losses of EGP 24.53 million in the same period in 2021, including minority shareholders’ rights.

In the first half (H1) of 2022, the company turned profitable, gaining EGP 119.49 million in net profits, versus net losses of EGP 23.28 million in H1-21, including minority shareholders’ rights.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).