Arabia Cotton Ginning Company’s standalone net profits after tax surged 131% year on year (YoY) to EGP 79.178 million in fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023, compared to EGP 34.221 million, as per a filing on September 27th.

Moreover, the company’s board of directors has approved the EGP 0.25 per share cash dividends payment proposal.

ACGC is an Egypt-based company active in the textiles and clothing industry sector. The company is engaged in cotton ginning, as well as trading of its products domestically and internationally.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).