Arab Finance: The second phase of the subscription to the Arab Dairy Products Company’s (Panda) capital increase has been covered at a ratio of 100%, representing 3.017 million shares, according to a statement to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on July 25th.

The company stated that 7.94% of the total offered shares were allocated to the subscribing shareholders.

Panda is an Egypt-based company engaged in the dairy industry. The company exports its products to Middle Eastern countries, such as Lebanon, Jordan, Libya, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait.

