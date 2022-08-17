Cairo – Amer Group Holding Company registered consolidated net profits after tax worth EGP 47.41 million during the first half (H1) of 2022, a plunge from EGP 176.02 million in H1-21.

Revenues shrank to EGP 972.06 million in the first six months (6M) of 2022, compared to EGP 1.25 billion in the year-ago period, according to the income statements on Tuesday.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at EGP 0.01 in H1-22, lower than EGP 0.08 in H1-21.

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, Amer Group turned to consolidated net profits after tax worth EGP 7.97 million, against net losses of EGP 33.90 million in Q2-21.

The consolidated revenues grew to EGP 353.91 million in April-June 2022, versus EGP 233.46 million in Q2-21. The loss per share declined to EGP 0.01 in Q2-22 from EGP 0.02 in the year-ago period.

As for the standalone businesses, the company registered net losses after tax of EGP 23.16 million in January-June 2022, against a net profit worth EGP 26.19 million during the same period a year earlier.

The non-consolidated loss per share settled at EGP 0.026 in H1-22, compared to earnings per share of EGP 0.021 in H1-21.

The Q2-22 standalone net losses enlarged to EGP 5.44 million from EGP 4.22 million in Q2-21.

Meanwhile, the standalone loss per share rose to EGP 0.006 in Q2-22, versus EGP 0.004 in Q2-21.

In the January-March 2022 period, the listed firm’s consolidated net profits after tax amounted to EGP 39.44 million, down from EGP 209.92 million in Q1-21.

