Dubai – The shareholders of Amanat Holdings greenlighted the payment of AED 100 million, equivalent to 4 fils per share, as cash dividends for 2022.

The approved cash dividends represent 88% of the company’s net profit attributable to owners, according to a press release.

Furthermore, the shareholders passed a share buyback programme for up to 5% of the DFM-listed firm’s shares.

The programme, which will be financed through existing cash reserves, will reinforce the optimised capital structure and boost value creation.

Hamad Abdullah Alshamsi, Chairman of Amanat, said: “The doubling of our dividends from pre-2020 levels reflects our commitment to delivering value for our shareholders through a combination of growth and a higher dividend payout.”

“Going forward, we continue to see significant opportunities to leverage Amanat’s core capabilities in investment sourcing and platform development to unlock further growth and deliver additional value for our shareholders,” Alshamsi added.

Last month, the company launched its healthcare platform under the name Amanat Healthcare, which operates in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain.

