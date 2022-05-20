Riyadh – The net profits after Zakat and tax of Alujain Holding Corporation reached SAR 55.78 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, down 7.49% from SAR 60.30 million in Q1-21.

In the first three months (3M) of 2022, the revenues jumped by 10,601% to SAR 509.37 million from SAR 4.76 million in Q1-21, according to a bourse filing on Thursday.

The earnings per share (EPS) settled at SAR 1.13 in the January-March 2022 period, lower than SAR 0.87 during the same period a year earlier.

On a quarterly basis, the revenues in Q1-22 grew by 1.31% from SAR 502.76 million in Q4-21, while the net profits plummeted by 96.05% from SAR 1.41 billion.

It is worth mentioning that Alujain logged net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 56.74 million in Q3-21, an annual hike of 256.40% from SAR 15.92 million.

