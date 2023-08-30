Riyadh – Al Saif Stores for Development and Investment Company (Alsaif Gallery) announced cash dividends valued at SAR 35 million for the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, according to a bourse filing.

The company will pay out SAR 0.10 per share, representing 10% of the share nominal value, for 350 million eligible shares.

Eligibility and distribution dates for the dividends will be 5 and 17 October 2023, respectively.

Last July, Alsaif Gallery disbursed the same amount as cash dividends for Q1-23.

During the April-June 2023 period, the listed firm witnessed a 1.04% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit after Zakat and tax to SAR 15.28 million, compared to SAR 15.12 million.

Revenues amounted to SAR 145.74 million in Q2-23, up 12.44% from SAR 129.61 million in Q2-22.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).