Riyadh – The Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) has announced the listing and trading of Alkhabeer Growth and Income Traded Fund on the Main Market on Wednesday, 27 April 2022.

The stock will be trading at daily and static price fluctuation limits of +/- 30% and +/- 10%, respectively, according to a bourse disclosure on Monday.

The closed-ended investment traded fund will be listed on Tadawul under the symbol 4701.

It is noteworthy to mention that Alkhabeer Growth’s initial public offering (IPO) attracted 470,158 subscribers with an amount of SAR 1.07 billion in net subscription value.

