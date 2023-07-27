The board of Alinma Bank approved cash dividends after Zakat amounting to SAR 596.16 million for the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, according to a bourse statement.

The Saudi lender will pay out a dividend distribution of SAR 0.30 per share, equivalent to 3% of the share nominal value, for 1.98 billion eligible shares.

Eligibility and disbursement dates for the dividends will be 9 and 23 August 2023, respectively.

In the April-June 2023 period, Alinma Bank recorded net profits totalling SAR 1.22 billion, up 32.43% from SAR 925.10 million in Q2-22.

As for the six-month period that ended on 30 June 2023, the bank’s net profits hiked by 25.44% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 2.19 billion from SAR 1.74 billion.

