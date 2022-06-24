Cairo – The net profits of Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling Company jumped by 33.8% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 1.70 billion in the first eleven months (11M) of fiscal year 2021/2022 from EGP 1.27 billion.

The company generated revenues of EGP 2.44 billion in the July-May period, up from EGP 2.15 billion in the year-ago period, according to a bourse filing on Thursday.

It is noteworthy to mention that in the first nine months (9M) of FY21/22, the net profits of Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling Company rose by 27.7% YoY to EGP 1.29 billion from EGP 1.01 billion.

