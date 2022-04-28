Cairo – The net profits of Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling Company rose by 27.7% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 1.29 billion in the first nine months (9M) of fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022 from EGP 1.01 billion, according to the company's initial results.

The company generated revenues of EGP 1.8 billion in the July-March period of FY21/22, up from EGP 1.72 billion in the same period of the earlier year.

It is noteworthy to mention that in the first half (H1) of FY21/22, the company achieved net profits worth EGP 717.76 million, up by 14.8% from EGP 625.23 million in the year-ago period.

