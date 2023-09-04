Riyadh – The board of Aldawaa Medical Services Company greenlighted cash dividends amounting to SAR 106.25 million for the first half (H1) of 2023.

A dividend of SAR 1.25 per share will be distributed among 85 million eligible shares, according to a bourse statement.

The board members approved the dividends, which equal 12.50% of the company’s capital, during their meeting that was held on 31 August 2023.

Meanwhile, the eligibility and payment dates will be 11 and 28 September 2023, respectively.

During the first six months (6M) of 2023, Aldawaa Medical Services posted a 1.31% decrease in net profit after Zakat and tax to SAR 165.58 million, compared to SAR 167.78 million a year earlier.

The revenues increased by 9.19% to SAR 2.84 billion in H1-23 from SAR 2.60 billion in H1-22, while the earnings per share (EPS) edged down to SAR 1.95 from SAR 1.97.

