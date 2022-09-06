Riyadh – Abdulaziz & Mansour Ibrahim Albabtain Company (Al Babtain Food) intends to offer 544,000 ordinary shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

Yaqeen Capital Company, the financial advisor and lead manager for the potential offering, noted that the number of potential shares accounts for 16% of Al Babtain Food’s total share volume.

Meanwhile, the offering period will take place during 25-28 September this year.

It is worth noting that Tadawul approved the company’s potential offering on 15 November 2021, while the Capital Market Authority (CMA) passed the listing request on 29 June 2022.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).