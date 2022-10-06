Riyadh – The shareholders of Arabian Contracting Services Company (Al Arabia) passed the board’s recommendation to pay SAR 1.90 per share as a cash dividend for the first half (H1) of 2022.

During their ordinary general meeting (OGM) on 4 October, Al Arabia’s equityholders approved a total dividend payment of SAR 95 million, representing 19% of the capital, according to a bourse disclosure.

The distribution date has been set as 19 October 2022 for a total of 50 million eligible shares.

During the January-June 2022 period, the listed firm recorded net profits after Zakat and tax of SAR 127.68 million, compared to SAR 78.56 million in the year-ago six months (6M).

