The extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of Agility Public Warehousing has approved to raise the company's authorised capital to KWD 250 million from KWD 350 million.

The shareholders have also agreed on increasing the company's issued and paid-up capital to KWD 267.61 million from KWD 223.01 million by issuing bonus shares, according to a recent bourse filing.

It is noteworthy to mention that in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, the company's unaudited financial results recorded net profits attributable to the equity holders of KWD 12.77 million from KWD 12.64 million in the year-ago period.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).