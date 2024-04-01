The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) saw three large direct deals executed on the stock of Abu Dhabi National Hotels Company today.

According to market data, the trade was executed on 210.4 million shares with a value exceeding AED135.7 million at a price of AED0.645.

Direct large transactions are deals executed outside the order book and do not affect the closing price of the company's shares or the price index. They also do not affect the highest and lowest prices executed during the session and over the past 52 weeks.