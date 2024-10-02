The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) announced today the execution of 15 large direct deals involving shares of ADNOC Gas Plc and Modon Holding PSC with a total value of AED2.66 billion.

Data from the ADX showed that the first transaction was executed on about 505.8 million shares of Modon Holding, valued at AED2.44 billion through six large transactions, with an execution price of AED4.83 per share.

The second transaction was executed on about 71.5 million shares of ADNOC Gas, valued at AED218.2 million through nine large transactions, with an execution price of AED3.05 per share.

Large direct transactions are deals executed outside the order book and do not affect the closing price of the company's shares or the price index. They also do not affect the highest and lowest prices executed during the session and over the past 52 weeks.