Cairo – Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank-Egypt (ADIB Egypt) registered EGP 1.58 billion in consolidated net profits during the first nine months (9M) of 2022, a year-on-year (YoY) increase from EGP 1.06 billion.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) amounted to EGP 6.79 during the nine-month period ended 30 September 2022, compared to EGP 4.61 in the year-ago period, according to a bourse statement on Sunday.

Interest income during the January-September 2022 period rose to EGP 3.43 billion, compared to EGP 2.60 billion in the same period in 2021.

As for the standalone financials, the bank’s net profits reached EGP 1.54 billion in 9M-22, compared to EGP 1 billion in 9M-21.

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, the bank’s profits netted EGP 566.33 million, compared with EGP 388.87 million in Q3-21.

In the first half (H1) of 2022, the consolidated net profits of ADIB Egypt climbed by 48.4% annually to EGP 1.01 billion, including minority shareholders’ rights.

