Cairo – The unaudited consolidated net profits of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank-Egypt (ADIB Egypt) jumped by 33.7% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 444.29 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022 from EGP 332.22 million.

The bank's net interest income rose by 24.1% to EGP 1.02 billion in Q1-22, compared to EGP 827.41 million in the year-ago period, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

As for the standalone businesses, the bank reported a 33.1% increase in net profits to EGP 423.90 million in the first three months (3M) of 2022 from EGP 318.36 million in the same period of 2021.

It is noteworthy to mention that in 2021, the consolidated net profits of ADIB Egypt jumped by 21% to EGP 1.45 billion, compared to EGP 1.19 billion in 2020.

