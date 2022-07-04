Riyadh – The ordinary general meeting (OGM) of the International Company for Water and Power Projects (ACWA Power) has approved a cash dividend distribution, equivalent to 7.7% of the capital, for 2021.

The cash dividend payout stands at SAR 0.77 per share, aggregating at a total value of SAR 562.94 million, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

The distribution of dividends is set to begin on Thursday 21 July 2022.

It is noteworthy to mention that in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, ACWA Power reported a 9.21% year-on-year (YoY) increase in the net profits after Zakat and tax to SAR 151.85 million, compared to SAR 139.03 million.

