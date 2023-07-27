The consolidated net profits after tax of Acrow Misr for Scaffolding and Formwork jumped to EGP 146.79 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023 from EGP 23.59 million in Q1-22, including non-controlling interest.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 2.67 in the January-March 2023 period, an annual growth from EGP 0.42, according to the income statements.

The revenues amounted to EGP 478.90 million in Q1-23, up year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 427.69 million.

Standalone Business

The EGX-listed firm recorded a surge in standalone net profit after tax to EGP 140.29 million during the first three months (3M) of 2023, compared to EGP 22.56 million in the year-ago period.

Non-consolidated revenues enlarged to EGP 424.41 million in Q1-23 from EGP 373.92 million in Q1-22, while the EPS climbed to EGP 2.55 from EGP 0.41.

Last year, Acrow Misr logged consolidated net profit after tax valued at EGP 113.11 million, lower than EGP 122.04 million as of 31 December 2021, including minority interest.

