Abu Dhabi-based contractor National Marine Dredging Co. (NMDC) said on Wednesday its Q2-2022 net profit jumped 65% to 337.7 million dirhams ($92 million) from AED 204.5 million in the year-ago period.

Revenue from contracts came in lower at AED 1.99 billion compared with AED 2.1 billion in the earlier period, the company whose shares trade on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange said in a bourse filing.

NMDC's operations include ports and civil projects, refining and petrochemical operations, onshore operations, renewable energy, deep sea operations and other related projects.

The company's subsidiary, National Petroleum Construction Co., last month won two contracts with a combined value of $673 million from Saudi Aramco.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com