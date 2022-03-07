The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), which has reviewed and rebalanced the FTSE ADX Index Series, has included Abu Dhabi Ports PJSC in two indices effective March 21, 2022.

The ports and logistics parks operator, controlled by state investor ADQ, will be included in the FTSE ADX General Index and the FTSE ADX Industrials Sector Index, an ADX statement said on Monday.

There were no deletions following the review.

The exchange last year signed an agreement with FTSE Russell to develop co-branded indices, including a tradable FTSE ADX Blue Chip Index that is expected to be launched this year.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

