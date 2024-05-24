Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) witnessed the execution of 196 significant transactions on ADNOC Drilling shares.

According to ADX data, the transactions involved a total of 880 million shares, exceeding a value of AED3.4 million at an execution price of AED3.9.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) announced yesterday that it has successfully completed a placement to institutional investors of 880 million shares in ADNOC Drilling Company. This represents 5.5 percent of ADNOC Drilling’s total issued and outstanding share capital, and will increase the Company’s free float to 16.5 percent.

These direct significant transactions are executed outside the order book and do not impact the closing price of the concerned company's stock or the price index. They also do not affect the highest and lowest prices executed during the session or over the last 52 weeks.