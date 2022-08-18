UAE food giant Agthia said that its chief financial officer will be stepping down this month.

Effective August 22, Ammar Al-Ghoul will be temporarily replaced by Neeraj Jain, who is currently the Senior Director of Finance, the company said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

"The Group will announce Al-Ghoul's replacement as soon as it is finalized," the company said.

Agthia reported a net profit of AED118 million ($32 million) for the first half of the year, up by 74% compared to a year ago.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Daniel Luiz)

Cleofe.maceda@lseg.com