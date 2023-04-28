Abu Dhabi-based polyolefin company Borouge posted its Q1 2023 net profit at $199 million, mostly in line with estimates, as strengthening product prices offset lower sales.

Refinitiv's mean analysts' estimate came in at $200.33 million.

Revenue in the quarter was $1.38 billion, the specialty chemicals company said in a bourse filing on Friday.

Borouge, a joint venture between Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Austrian chemical giant Borealis, made a net profit of $247 million in the previous quarter.

The company which listed on ADX in June 2022 after raising over $2 billion, reiterated its intent to pay $1.3 billion in shareholder dividends in 2023.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

