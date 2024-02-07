Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC Distribution reported a 5% year-on-year (YoY) drop in full year 2023 net profit to 2.60 billion dirhams ($708 million) due to lower inventory gains during the year versus the year-ago period.

The results were slightly above analysts’ mean profit estimates of AED2.50 billion, according to LSEG data.

In a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) on Wednesday, the UAE's largest fuel retailer said revenue rose 8% YoY to AED34.6 billion driven higher fuel volumes sold, and higher non-fuel retail segment contribution, partially offset by lower pump prices as a result of lower oil prices in 2023 compared with 2022.

The company had a free cash flow of AED4 billion, up 19% YoY.

Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution said the company's board has approved a new five-year strategy for 2024-28.

"It includes optimizing existing assets to improve our profitability, doubling down on non-fuel retail, and generating new revenue streams offered by energy transition to future-proof our business and increase customer satisfaction."

The company also proposes to distribute a dividend of AED1.28 billion, equivalent to 10.285 fils per share, for the second half of 2023.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

