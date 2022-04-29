The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices closed higher on Thursday, with the benchmark EGX30 index adding 3.07%, finishing the session at 11,047.7 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) rose 2.74% to 1,873.98 points.

Meanwhile, the EGX100 increased by 2.87% to 2,851.09 points, while the EGX50 EWI index gained 3.11% to stand at 1,909.95 points.

Trading volume amounted nearly to 1.447 billion shares exchanged through 42,398 transactions at a turnover of $442mln (EGP 8.188bln).

Market capitalization closed today’s trading session at over $38bln (EGP 715.132bln).

Retail investors controlled 7.08% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors made up 92.91% of trading.

Egyptian traders made up 95.65% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 0.89% and 3.46%, respectively.

Foreign traders were net sellers with EGP 77.23 million, while Egyptian and Arab investors were net buyers with EGP 42.988 million and EGP 34.242 million, respectively.

