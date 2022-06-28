ABU DHABI: Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, stated that,''The UAE is producing near to our maximum production capacity based on its current OPEC+ production baseline (3,168 mbopd), which UAE is committed by until the end of the agreement.''

