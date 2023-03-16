PHOTO
Saudi Arabia, Russia discuss global oil markets in Riyadh
Both parties, meeting in the Saudi capital, affirmed their commitment to OPEC+'s decision last October to cut production targets by two million barrels per day until the end of 2023
March 16, 2023
PHOTO
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.