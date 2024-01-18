SINGAPORE - Qatar Energy raised the price for term cargoes of al-Shaheen crude oil loading in March after selling the grade at a years-low in the previous month, trade sources said on Thursday, bolstered by improved demand this month.

The March price was increased to a premium of $0.88 a barrel above Dubai quotes, up from February's discount of about $0.90 a barrel.

Middle Eastern crude benchmarks strengthened in January as refiners actively placed orders in anticipation of stronger demand, while the intensifying Red Sea tensions also drove up prices despite no sign of supply disruption yet.

The term price was decided after Qatar Energy sold four al-Shaheen crude cargoes for March-loading via its monthly tender.

Idemitsu, Trafigura, Glencore and Shell have bought the four cargoes at price range of $0.30-$0.90 a barrel above Dubai quotes. The cargoes are to load on March 1-2, 16-17,17-18 and 29-30.

There are a total of 17-18 March cargoes of al-Shaheen crude available for trade, the sources said.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Muralikumar Anantharaman)