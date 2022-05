Muscat: The total sales of gasoline (M- 91) has exceeded One million barrels in March 2022, an increase of 23 per cent compared to February 2022.

"1.088 Million barrels is the total sales of gasoline (M- 91) in March 2022 with an increase of 23 per cent, compared to the previous month," the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) said in a statement.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).