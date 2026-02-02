MUSCAT: The non-oil exports in the Sultanate of Oman recorded a strong performance in 2025, reflecting the positive transformation of the country’s economy in line with the aspirations of Oman Vision 2040. The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) continues to implement programmes and policies aimed at developing exports and strengthening the presence of Omani products in regional and global markets, contributing to the diversification of national income sources and reinforcing the position of the Sultanate of Oman as a reliable trading partner within international trade chains.

Official statistical indicators showed that the value of Oman’s non-oil exports reached approximately RO 5.002 billion, achieving growth of 10.3 per cent by the end of September 2025 compared with the same period in 2024. This reflects an improvement in the competitiveness of national products and the success of efforts to open new markets. This growth is attributed to an integrated support framework that included external promotion, facilitation of procedures, participation in international exhibitions and the enhancement of product quality, strengthening the ability of Omani products to compete sustainably in global markets.

At the sectoral level, data showed that growth was driven by the expansion of several key export sectors. Base metals and articles thereof led exports with a value surpassing RO 1 billion, followed by chemical industry products valued at nearly RO 658 million, while exports of electrical machinery and equipment reached approximately RO 460 million. Exports were distributed across a wide range of regional and international markets, led by the GCC countries, alongside Asian, African and European markets. This reflects the diversification of Oman’s export base in terms of products and destinations, reducing reliance on a single market and enhancing the resilience and growth potential of Omani exports amidst global trade fluctuations.

Reinforcing competitiveness

Ibtisam bint Ahmed al Farooji, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion for Investment Promotion, affirmed that the strong performance of non-oil exports reflects the effectiveness of the national policies and programmes adopted by the Ministry to enhance the competitiveness of the national economy. She noted that the MoCIIP is working to develop an integrated export support ecosystem focused on empowering national products, enhancing the readiness of Omani companies and expanding the base of trade partners. These efforts contribute to increasing the share of non-oil exports in gross domestic product and achieving the objectives of economic diversification.

She added that it places strong emphasis on enhancing the access of Omani products to external markets through the development of promotion and attraction tools, intensified participation in international exhibitions and events; and the activation of trade agreements. This is complemented by support for initiatives aimed at building the capabilities of Omani exporters and improving the competitiveness of their products in line with global market requirements.

She further stated that it accords high importance to the export development sector as one of the key pillars supporting the national economy and a fundamental driver of economic diversification. This focus has been reflected in the adoption of a package of promotional and development initiatives aimed at empowering Omani exporters and enhancing their readiness to access global markets. In this context, the Ministry launched the Oman Exports initiative and its integrated digital platform on February 26, 2025, on the sidelines of the ‘Together We Move Forward’ Forum. The initiative aims to develop trade promotion mechanisms, enhance the access of Omani non-oil exports to global markets and build an integrated business environment in cooperation with both the public and private sectors.

Oman Exports initiative

Meanwhile, Lubna bint Mohammed al Harthy, Director of the Export Development Department at the Ministry, explained that the “Oman Exports” initiative represents a qualitative shift in the export support ecosystem. It provides an integrated digital platform that enables Omani exporters to access market data and advisory services and facilitates direct connections with international importers, thereby enhancing opportunities for expansion into external markets and supporting the growth of non-oil exports.

She added that the platform contributes to facilitating export procedures, providing specialised trade reports and market studies, supporting access to required certifications and licences; and handling exporters’ enquiries and complaints. She noted that the number of companies registered on the Oman Exports platform reached 365 by the end of September 2025, in addition to 37 applications under processing, reflecting growing private-sector interest in benefitting from the platform’s services.

As part of efforts to raise awareness of the services at Oman Exports, the MoCIIP organised five introductory workshops in the governorates of Muscat, Dhofar, Al Dakhiliyah, Al Batinah North and Al Sharqiyah South, in coordination with the relevant governorate directorates. The workshops aimed to introduce the services provided, shed light on the features of the digital platform and demonstrate its role in facilitating export operations and expansion into global markets.

In the area of external promotion, the Sultanate of Oman participated in 17 local and international trade exhibitions and events during 2025 under the umbrella of the Omani Products Promotion Committee (OPEX). These participations yielded positive outcomes, including the signing of confirmed and potential trade deals, agency and distribution agreements; and the opening of new communication channels with importers and trade partners in promising markets.

As part of efforts to support strategic planning, work is underway to prepare a national strategy for the development of Omani non-oil exports. The strategy will include an assessment of the current situation, analysis of promising products, identification of target markets and proposals to address challenges faced by exporters. It is intended to serve as a reference for decision-making and the formulation of trade policies in the coming years.

Oman Exports also continued its efforts in preparing trade and statistical reports. During 2025, approximately 67 trade exchange reports covering various markets were prepared, in addition to specialised market studies and assessments of participation feasibility in trade events. These efforts support data-driven decision-making based on accurate information and objective analysis.

The efforts also included organising more than 20 field visits to Omani factories across various sectors to introduce available services and build direct relationships with companies. In addition, memoranda of understanding were signed with regional and international entities, including Egypt’s Ministry of Investment and Trade and Qatar Development Bank, enhancing trade partnerships and opening new markets for Omani products.

