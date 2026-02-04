Muscat – Oman’s total refinery production recorded a 12.5% increase in 2025, reaching 84,739,200 barrels compared to 2024, according to preliminary statistics issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The production of regular motor fuel (M 91) rose by 19.3%, reaching 16,775,600 barrels in 2025, up from 14,058,800 barrels in 2024. Its sales also increased by 1.1%, reaching 14,292,900 barrels compared to 14,140,100 barrels in 2024, while exports fell by 10.4% to 2,299,100 barrels from 2,566,500 barrels in 2024.

In contrast, the production of premium motor fuel (M 95) grew by 20.1%, reaching 14,891,500 barrels in 2025, up from 12,399,000 barrels in 2024. Sales rose by 2.4% to 13,589,800 barrels from 13,276,400 barrels in 2024, while exports surged by 95% to 2,035,000 barrels.

Gas oil (diesel) production increased by 12.8%, reaching 34,468,500 barrels compared to 30,553,400 barrels in 2024. Sales grew by 7.2% to 15,174,600 barrels from 14,150,700 barrels, while exports rose by 10.8% to 18,286,400 barrels from 16,504,700 barrels in 2024.

Aviation fuel production fell by 6.6%, reaching 10,873,600 barrels in 2025 compared to 11,643,700 barrels in 2024. Sales declined by 1.7% to 3,897,700 barrels from 3,963,800 barrels, while exports dropped by 10.8% to 6,768,600 barrels from 7,590,300 barrels.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) production rose by 16.4% to 7,730,100 barrels, up from 6,642,400 barrels in 2024. Sales increased by 22.1% to 3,927,900 barrels from 3,216,200 barrels, while exports more than doubled, rising by 127.4% to 821,200 barrels from 361,100 barrels in 2024.

In the petrochemicals sector, benzene production grew by 7.2% to 171,900 metric tonnes from 160,300 metric tonnes in 2024. Paraxylene production rose by 16.6% to 578,900 metric tonnes from 496,400 metric tonnes, while polypropylene production recorded the highest growth at 81.3%, reaching 357,000 metric tonnes compared to 196,900 metric tonnes in 2024. Polypropylene sales rose by 4.4% to 31,300 metric tonnes from 30,000 metric tonnes.

In terms of exports, benzene exports increased by 4.5% to 171,100 metric tonnes from 163,800 metric tonnes. Paraxylene exports rose by 22.5% to 606,200 metric tonnes from 494,700 metric tonnes, while polypropylene exports grew by 66% to 263,600 metric tonnes from 158,700 metric tonnes in 2024.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

