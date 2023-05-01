KUWAIT - Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) announced on Sunday the liquefied gas prices, namely Propane and Butane for May.

In a statement to KUNA, KPC added that Propane metric ton will be sold at the value of US 555 during May, and the Butane metric ton at the same price.

Both gases are used in production of petrochemicals as well as cooking and heating purposes, it added.

The liquefied gas prices are affected by the increase and decrease of oil prices, market supply and demand and other factors.

