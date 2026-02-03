Doha - Minister of State for Energy Affairs, President and CEO of QatarEnergy HE Saad Sherida Al Kaabi has affirmed that QatarEnergy will, in the coming years, become the world’s largest exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG), chemical fertilizers, and helium gas.

Delivering the opening address at LNG2026, Al Kaabi highlighted Qatar’s expanding role in global energy markets and its leadership in the LNG sector. “Hosting LNG2026 comes at a time when QatarEnergy is emerging as a leading global energy force, particularly through its growing contribution to meeting international LNG demand and ensuring reliable energy supplies,” he said.

Al Kaabi added that QatarEnergy’s mega expansion projects will more than double Qatar’s LNG production capacity from 77 million tonnes per annum to 160 million tonnes per annum, including 142 million tonnes per annum from the North Field.He said these projects will contribute around 40 percent of new global LNG supplies over the next decade.

Regarded as the world's premier LNG event, LNG2026 provides Qatar with a key international platform to highlight its achievements and forward-looking vision for the role of LNG in supporting global economic growth.

