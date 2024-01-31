TOKYO - Japan's reliance on crude oil supplied from the Middle East has increased by 1 percentage point to 95.1% last year, data released by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Wednesday.

In total, Japan imported 147.7 million kilolitres of oil last year (2.5 million barrels per day), down 7% from a year before, with the share of Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates rising to 40.4% and 39% from 38.1% and 37.9%, respectively.

Share of oil imports from Russia fell further to just 0.1% of total crude oil imports by Japan, down from 1.3% from 2022 and 4% in 2021, a year before Moscow invaded Ukraine, triggering western sanctions.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Sonia Cheema)