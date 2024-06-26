CAIRO: Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Tuesday that it had bought 470,000 metric tons of wheat in an international tender.

The purchase comprised 50,000 tons of Bulgarian wheat, 60,000 tons of Ukrainian wheat, 180,000 tons of Russian wheat and 180,000 tons of Romanian wheat, GASC said. Russian wheat was offered lowest in the tender, mainly due to the unofficial price floor not being implemented in this tender, traders said.

The price floor has been implemented by Russia since last year in an effort to slow Russian wheat exports and cool domestic flour and bread prices.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase in dollars per metric ton: Supplier QTY Origin Shipment FOB Price Freight C&F /KM At Sight T Cereal 60 RU Aug. $227.00 $19.58 $246.58 Crops 21-31 Trading Olam 60 RU Aug. $227.00 $19.00 $246.00 21-31 Aston Agro 60 RU Aug. $227.00 $19.00 $246.00 Industrial 21-31 SA LDC 60 RO Aug. $229.50 $17.60 $247.10 21-31 Buildcom 50 BGR Aug. $227.55 $16.45 $244.00 21-31 Nibulon 60 UKR Sep. $230.00 $17.60 $247.60 1-10 AMS 60 RO Sep. $230.00 $17.60 $247.60 Ameropa 1-10 LDC 60 RO Sep. $230.00 $17.60 $247.60 1-10 (Reporting by Jaidaa Taha and Sarah El Safty Editing by Chris Reese and Matthew Lewis)