Riyadh - AME Medical Equipment Company (AME KSA) has started trading its shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) on Tuesday, 18 January.

AME KSA’s stock will be trading under the symbol (9527), with daily and fixed price fluctuation limits of +/-30% and +/-10%, respectively.

The Capital Market Authority (CMA) earlier approved AME KSA’s listing on Nomu, according to a statement by AME on Tuesday.

The direct listing price for AME KSA has been set at SAR 50 per share.

With a capital of SAR 70 million distributed over 7 million shares, AME KSA is specialised in importing and distributing medical equipment and devices, in addition to working as an agent for several international cosmetics companies.

Ali Eed, AME’s Managing Director, commented: “The listing of AME company on the parallel market (Nomu) is one of the pivotal milestones that will add more success to the company’s record of achievements, within the development and expansion plans that we are working on.”

He added: “Since the company was founded in 2009, until the present day, it is in continuous growth, as it has become the official distributor for many international companies specialized in skin care and plastic surgery, not to mention being a reliable partner to provide institutions and specialized clinics with the essential supplies and products for the simple plastic surgeries and the non-surgical plastic surgeries.”