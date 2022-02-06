PHOTO
Al Khair National for Stocks and Real Estate Company has approved to sell 11.4% of its stake in the issued and paid-up capital of Egypt Kuwait Holding (EKH).
Jassim Loay Al Kharafi has made an offer to Al Khair National to purchase 128.38 million of its shares in EKH in exchange for 425 fils per share, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.
The transaction will be executed in accordance with the rules and regulations of Boursa Kuwait and the Capital Markets Authority.
All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.