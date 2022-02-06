Al Khair National for Stocks and Real Estate Company has approved to sell 11.4% of its stake in the issued and paid-up capital of Egypt Kuwait Holding (EKH).

Jassim Loay Al Kharafi has made an offer to Al Khair National to purchase 128.38 million of its shares in EKH in exchange for 425 fils per share, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

The transaction will be executed in accordance with the rules and regulations of Boursa Kuwait and the Capital Markets Authority.