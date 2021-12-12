Riyadh –  Falcom Financial Services Company announced a price range between SAR 95 and SAR 110 per share for the offering of Advance International Communication and Information Technology Company’s shares on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

Advance International Communication intends to offer 400,000 existing shares, representing 20% of the issued share capital, on Tadawul’s Parallel Market (Nomu), according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

Every qualified investor subscribing to the offer shares is expected to apply for a minimum of 10 shares and a maximum amount of 99,990 of the offer shares. (10) Offer Shares and a maximum of (99,990) Offer Shares.

Falcom noted that the bidding and book-building period will be during 12-16 December.

Advance International Communication announced its intention to list 400,000 shares on Nomu last November.

