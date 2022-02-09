Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, an ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, has added services to Amman and Aqaba in Jordan.

The flight to Amman will operate two times a week on Tuesday and Saturday. Flights to Aqaba will operate two times a week on Sunday and Thursday. Tickets are on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app (also available in Arabic), with fares starting as low as AED70 ($19).

Home to ancient treasures and monuments, lush green landscapes and staggering mountains, the beautiful country of Jordan is a great place for visitors looking to discover the region and experience a new adventure. Jordan has something for everyone from floating in the beautiful and world famous Dead Sea to experiencing the awe-inspiring rose-red sandstone rock facades and temples of Petra, one of the 7 New Wonders of the World.

Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi said: “We are all very excited to be adding Jordan to our network and look forward to offering our customers the opportunity to experience such an incredible and culturally rich destination. Jordan really has it all, from hiking, sightseeing to relaxing on the beach. The wonders at Petra are incredible and something everyone should experience.

“The whole Wizz Air Abu Dhabi team are pleased to offer these travel and adventure opportunities to UAE residents at great prices and making them more accessible to everyone. We will continue to add to our flight schedule as travel restrictions begin to ease across the world – we’re looking forward to welcoming you onboard soon!”

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low fare, hassle-free and efficient travel options for people looking to explore a wide range of attractive destinations in the UAE and abroad. The airline has a young fleet composed of four brand new state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft, offering the lowest fuel burn, emissions and noise footprint.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has the lowest environmental footprint among its competitors in the region, supporting the airline’s long-term commitment to sustainability.

The airline features WIZZ Flex, which enables passengers to cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit. –