ABU DHABI: With just over one month to go until the opening match kicks off, Visa cardholders have the chance to purchase tickets starting 2 January 2022, at 12:00pm UAE time (GMT+4), during the exclusive Visa Presale for the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021 presented by Alibaba Cloud.

It will be the fifth time Abu Dhabi has staged the Club World Cup in the space of 13 years having played host in 2009, 2010, 2017 and 2018.

Fans have an exclusive opportunity to secure match tickets on FIFA.com/tickets by using a Visa card until 12:00pm UAE time (GMT+4) on 7 January. Visa, the Official Payment Services Partner of FIFA, is the preferred payment method for fan ticket purchases for the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021 .

A range of affordable tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Prices range from AED 20 for a Category 4 ticket up to AED 200 for a category 1 ticket for the final.

"As the FIFA Club World Cup approaches fast, it is a great source of pride for the sporting community in the UAE to welcome the world to the global sports capital of Abu Dhabi for such a prestigious event and play host to the continental champions of the world." said Mohammed Abdulla Hazzam Al Dhaheri, spokesperson for the FIFA Club World Cup UAE Local Organising Committee.

"This tournament will serve as another great showcase of Abu Dhabi’s ability to host world-class events, while adhering to the highest safety standards to ensure the safety of fans, players, officials and all our guests. Our city has a proven successful track record of hosting major sports events in recent years, while prioritising the highest health and safety standards. Fans in the Emirates and beyond are set to enjoy an incredible tournament with world-class football. Through working closely with FIFA, we are sure everyone will enjoy watching a memorable tournament and new pages of the beautiful game’s history written in our city," he added.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the host country will provide the required safeguards to protect the health and safety of all involved in the competition. Information on coronavirus safety measures for this event will be published soon on FIFA.com.

The FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021 will see the world’s top teams compete for the most prestigious honour in global club football in Abu Dhabi over 10 days in February.

All matches will take place in two stadiums - Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium and Al Nahyan Stadium.

Participating teams include the champions of Concacaf (Monterrey), UEFA (Chelsea), CONMEBOL (SE Palmeiras), the AFC (Al Hilal SFC), and CAF (Al Ahly SC), Al Jazira from the UAE and OFC representative, AS Pirae.

A last-minute sales phase, giving fans a final chance to purchase any remaining tickets, will take place following the exclusive Visa Presale. Tickets will be available via FIFA.com/tickets.

© Copyright Emirates News Agency (WAM) 2022.