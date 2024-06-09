President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the Al Ain Football Club team, along with their administrative and technical staff, at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi today, to celebrate their victory in the 2024 AFC Champions League.

During the meeting, His Highness congratulated the players, coach, administrative and technical staff, fans, and the board of directors on their historic achievement, which marked the club’s second triumph in the competition's history.

He commended the team's exceptional performance throughout the tournament, highlighting their high level of competitiveness, determination, and strong will to win.

His Highness expressed his appreciation for all the efforts that contributed to the team’s success in representing the UAE and achieving victory.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed encouraged the team to maintain their winning streak and high standards, emphasising that any achievement by national teams enhances the overall reputation of UAE sports, particularly football, and inspires further sporting accomplishments in the future.

The players expressed their appreciation for the support and attention given by His Highness the President to the sports and youth sector in the country. They affirmed that Al Ain Football Club's achievement is a result of His Highness’ support for the sports sector and athletes in the UAE.

They noted that this support places a significant responsibility on them to continue delivering their best to achieve results and elevate the UAE's presence on the regional and international stages.

Commemorative photos were taken of His Highness with the players, club officials, committee members, and sponsors.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, First Vice President of Al Ain Sports and Cultural Club, First Vice President of the Honoury Council, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Club; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, and Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Club and Chairman of the Executive Committee to manage the affairs of Al Ain Football Club Company and supervise its operations, and a number of the club's officials.