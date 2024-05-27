DUBAI - Al Wasl Club team clinched the ADNOC Pro League title for the 2023-2024 season, marking their first triumph in the professional era and their eighth overall.

Al Wasl secured the victory by blanking Shabab Al-Ahly 3-0 in today's match, held at Zabeel Stadium in Dubai as part of the 25th round fixtures.

Leading the league, Al Wasl amassed 61 points, widening the gap between them and second-placed Shabab Al-Ahly (52 points) to a decisive 9 points, solidifying their claim to the championship regardless of the outcomes of their remaining two matches.

Al Wasl completed the domestic double less than 10 days after clinching the UAE President's Cup title with a resounding 4-0 win over Al Nasr in the final.