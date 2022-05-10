The weather in UAE will continue to be fair and dusty on Tuesday, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair in general and dusty at times during the day over some internal areas.

There will be moderate winds, strong at times over the sea causing blowing dust and sand, during the daytime.

The sea will be very rough to rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough to moderate in Oman Sea.

