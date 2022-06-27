The day will be hot and dusty in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Low clouds will appear over the mountains today morning and may bring rainfall.

Temperatures are expected to drop, offering residents some respite from the heat. The highest temperature in Dubai will be 42ºC, and in Abu Dhabi will be 41ºC.

Humidity levels are expected to increase during the day as levels range from 25 per cent to 80 per cent.

Moderate winds will blow strongly, freshening at times during the day. This may cause blowing dust and sand reduce the horizontal visibility

Conditions at sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian gulf and moderate becoming rough at times in the Oman Sea.

