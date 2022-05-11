According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the UAE will experience another hot day as temperatures over some parts are expected to record highs of 37ºC, on Wednesday.

Temperatures will rise up to 37ºC in Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah. Whereas temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai are expected to rise to 35ºC.

The day will be fair in general and dusty, humidity is expected to increase by night.

Moderate to fresh winds are expected to blow during the day, causing blowing dust and sand.

Conditions at sea are expected to be rough in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

