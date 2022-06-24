The day will be hot, fair and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Low clouds will appear by morning over the eastern coast which may be associated with light rainfall.

Fresh winds will blow with a speed reaching 40 km/hr. This will cause blowing dust and sand to reduce the horizontal visibility to less than 2000m at times over some internal areas, until 6pm today.

Temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will be as high as 47ºC and 46ºC.

Conditions at sea are slight in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to slight in Oman Sea.

